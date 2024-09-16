Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

Zhibao Technology stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

