Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

About Zhongchao

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.