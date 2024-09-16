Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Zhongchao Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
About Zhongchao
