Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

