Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

