Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 259,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,631,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XME opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.