Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.41 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

