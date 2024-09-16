Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Shares in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

EMGF stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

