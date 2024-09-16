Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 74,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 206,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 288,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47,831 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

