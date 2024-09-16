Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires Shares of 8,500 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.28 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

