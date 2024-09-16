Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 389 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.