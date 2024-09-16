Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys Shares of 1,510 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BINC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

