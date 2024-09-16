Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys Shares of 286 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $228.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

