Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in FMC by 62.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $63.51 on Monday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

