Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,727,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $129.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $129.87.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.