Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $174.89 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

