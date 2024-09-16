Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $110,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.