Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

