Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $98,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

