Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $33,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,144 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

