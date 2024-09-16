Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3,806.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.6 %

Ferrari stock opened at $469.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.51. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $498.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

