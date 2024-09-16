Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New $33,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ NXTG opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.