Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 2,677,381 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,963,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,020,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,745.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,704 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

