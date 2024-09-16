Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.89 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

