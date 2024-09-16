Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EMB opened at $93.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.