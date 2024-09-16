Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,212 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,009,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

