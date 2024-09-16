Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 778 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

