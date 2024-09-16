Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 428 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.