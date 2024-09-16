Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.