ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $1.89. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current year.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

