1,000 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPO opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.