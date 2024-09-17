1,055 Shares in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

