13,674 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6,446.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

