186 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 53.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 160,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

BIO opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

