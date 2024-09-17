1,965 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000.

NSIT stock opened at $212.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

