19,663 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $111,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

