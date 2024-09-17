2,074 Shares in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GHI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

