250 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $171.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

