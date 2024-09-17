2,616 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.