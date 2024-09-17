3,047 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after acquiring an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the period.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $101.43.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

