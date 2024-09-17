34,194 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

