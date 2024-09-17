37 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,153.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

