3,943 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $34,341,581 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
