4,169 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,420,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 343,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,661,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NUV opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.