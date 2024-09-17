42,123 Shares in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

BrightView Stock Up 2.4 %

BV stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

