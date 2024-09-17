43,973 Shares in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.42% of Creative Realities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CREX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

