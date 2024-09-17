462 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $527.40 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.92 and a 200 day moving average of $452.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

