483 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

