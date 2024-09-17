4,950 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

