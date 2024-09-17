6,313 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.2 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

