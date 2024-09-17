6,317 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

